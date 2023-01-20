Chinese New Year 2023: 10 Facts About 'Year Of The Rabbit'

- The Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in China and is celebrated with great pomp and joy by Chinese people across the world.
- The day is marked based on the lunar calendar and hence the date for the Chinese New Year is not fixed. It usually falls between January 21 and February 20. This time, the date is January 22.
- The way 12 zodiac signs are associated with different months of the Gregorian calendar, each Chinese New Year also has a zodiac sign. For instance, 2022 Chinese New Year was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, 2024 will be the Year of the Dragon and the Chinese New Year 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.
- The Chinese people ring in the New Year by setting off fireworks on New Year's Eve. According to belief, a monster named Nian would show up on Lunar New Year's Eve and eat people and livestock. To chase it off, people used fireworks and hence it became a tradition that is still being followed.
- Chinese New Year celebrations usually last for 16 days. The celebrations kick off on New Year's Eve and culminate on the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 5 this year.
- As per tradition, people celebrating the Chinese New Year don't throw garbage for the first five days of the New Year. It is believed that the trash collected these days symbolises wealth and one shouldn't toss it in the trash.
- The sixth day is dedicated to cleaning. It is time to get rid of the garbage and sweep away the bad luck.
- Chinese New Year traditions also involve gifting money in red envelopes to younger members of the family. Gifts are also exchanged at the festival.
- People wear red clothes and adorn their houses with decorations of this colour. As per belief, the colour red represents fortune and good luck.
- The Lantern Festival marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations. People hang red colour lanterns on streets, outside houses, and in public places.
