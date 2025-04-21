15-Inch Rod Pierces Man's Head, He Survives After 10-Hour-Long Surgery

A Chinese man miraculously survived after a 15-inch metal rod went through his mouth into his head. The tragic incident occurred when he was having dinner with co-workers at a restaurant.

Mr Aqiang accidentally impaled on the metal rod, and his colleagues were terrified seeing blood pouring out of his mouth, the South China Morning Post reported. They quickly called an ambulance.

He was immediately rushed to the Shenzhen University General Hospital in Guangdong province.

The X-ray report showed the metal rod was just two mm away from damaging the critical areas of his brain. Before the surgery was performed, a part of the 40 cm-long rod sticking out of his body had to be cut off.

Removing the rod was not easy. It had a clip at the end, making the surgery delicate and risky. A tiny slip-up could have damaged his brain, eyes or mouth, the report said.

"This foreign object carried a lot of bacteria. The path it penetrated the patient involves his mouth, eyes and brain. Any small, careless operation might lead to a fatal problem," The NY Post quoted the doctors as saying.

Aqiang said, "I still feel scared when thinking about the incident. I was saved by doctors. It is a blessing in a bad situation."

Doctors said the injury caused some vision problems in his right eye, but there were no major issues. He is able to speak and move normally, they added.

After the surgery, he was transferred to the ICU, where he spent a few days combating infection. Later, he was shifted to the normal ward for further recovery. He was discharged from the hospital a month after his surgery.