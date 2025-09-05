Chinese Hackers May Have Stolen Data From Every American, Even Trump, Vance

A sweeping cyberattack by Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeted more than 80 countries last year and may have stolen information from nearly every American, including US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, American officials said following a year-long investigation. The group called "Salt Typhoon" hacked the system of major telecommunications companies to gain long-term access to a network of large swaths of people in a "deliberate and sustained campaign," investigators said in a joint statement last week.

The attack was far greater than originally understood, with officials warning that the stolen data could allow Chinese intelligence services to exploit global communication networks and track targets including politicians, spies and activists.

The group targeted phones of then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance in October last year, according to a report by The Independent.

"I can't imagine any American was spared given the breadth of the campaign," said Cynthia Kaiser, a former FBI official who oversaw the investigations into the hacking.

The attack was a years-long, coordinated assault with hackers "targeting networks globally, including, but not limited to, telecommunications, government, transportation, lodging, and military infrastructure networks," the statement signed by Britain, the US, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain said.

It was unclear whether the Salt Typhoon intended to store the data of ordinary people or if that data was incidentally swept up in the attack. But its scope was broader than previous hacks, Ms Kaiser said.

A New York Times report said that experts have warned that the Salt Typhoon could signal a new era of Chinese cyber capabilities that will test its strategic rivals and highlight Beijing's ambitions for global influence.

Investigators have linked the cyberattack to a minimum of three Chinese tech firms that have a history of carrying out operations for the Chinese military and civilian intelligence agencies.

British investigators said that hackers were able to listen to phone calls, read text messages, and access locally stored files on the devices of those who were targeted.