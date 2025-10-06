Chinese Woman Gets Kidney Disease After Dyeing Hair Monthly To Match Pop Idol

A 20-year-old Chinese woman has been diagnosed with kidney disease after changing her hair colour nearly every month to match her favourite popstar.

Hua, from Henan province, developed symptoms, including red spots on her legs, joint pain, and stomach aches. Medical examinations revealed inflammation of her kidneys, as per The South China Morning Post.

Doctor Tao Chenyang of Zhengzhou People's Hospital said she visited hair salons roughly once a month to imitate the frequent hair colour changes of her favourite star. The celebrity's identity was not disclosed.

The trend of K-pop idols constantly changing hairstyles has inspired fans to follow suit. Rainbow-coloured hair, popularised by Sehun from EXO and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, is among the most emulated styles.

Experts warn that frequent exposure to hair dye chemicals can be harmful. According to the American Cancer Society, hair dyes vary in their chemical composition and are classified as temporary, semi-permanent, or permanent.

Permanent dyes, also called oxidative or coal-tar dyes, contain substances such as aromatic amines and phenols, which undergo chemical reactions to produce colour. Darker dyes generally contain higher concentrations of these chemicals, which are of greatest concern regarding potential cancer risk.

While laboratory studies have shown some hair dye chemicals can cause cancer in animals, evidence in humans is mixed. Some studies have suggested a small increased risk of bladder cancer among hairdressers and barbers, while research on hair dye use shows inconsistent results for cancers such as leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and breast cancer.

It is not clear how much hair dye use might raise cancer risk, if at all. Experts recommend being careful when using hair dye, including performing patch tests, wearing gloves, following package directions carefully, and avoiding use on irritated or damaged scalps.

Medical experts stress that frequent use of chemical hair dyes can pose health risks beyond cancer, including kidney and respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and hair loss, as per the National Institute of Health. Pregnant women are also advised to limit exposure to hair dyes, particularly during the first trimester.