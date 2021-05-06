China's Freezing Of Economic Talks 'Disappointing', Says Australia

China said on Thursday it had suspended an economic agreement with Australia.

Australia on Thursday described China's decision to freeze regular bilateral trade talks as "disappointing," but insisted Canberra was still willing to talk despite ties reaching a new low.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the now-suspended China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue provided an "important forum" for the two countries "to work through issues", but noted no such talks had taken place since 2017. China earlier said it had suspended the agreement as relations between the two sides have collapsed into acrimony.

