China BBC News Channel Ban 'Unacceptable Curtailing Of Media Freedom': UK

China has some of the most severe restrictions on media & internet freedoms across the globe: UK minister

The British government on Thursday accused China of censorship, as Beijing banned BBC World News after a disputed report about the treatment of its Uighur minority.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the decision to prevent the news channel being aired in mainland China "an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom".

"China has some of the most severe restrictions on media & internet freedoms across the globe, & this latest step will only damage China's reputation in the eyes of the world," he tweeted.

