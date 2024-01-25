China Woman Leaves $2.8 Million Fortune To Her Cats And Dogs, Nothing For Children

A veterinary clinic has been made the administrator of her inheritance. (Representative Photo)

An elderly woman in China decided to leave her $2.8 million fortune to her cats and dogs and nothing for her children, as per a report in the South China Morning Post. Although Siu from Shanghai had made a will a few years ago in which she left her three children money and property. However, she changed her mind later.

According to the outlet, Siu modified the will since her children did not visit her or care for her when she fell sick. They also barely contacted her. The woman stated that only her pets were there for her and insisted that all her wealth must be used to take care of them and their children when she dies.

Not only this, a local veterinary clinic has been designated as the administrator of her inheritance and is in charge of the animals' care. Chen Kai, an official from China's Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing, said that although Liu planned to give all of her money to her dogs, it is not permitted in the nation. "However, there are alternatives to solve this issue. Liu's current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for," he added.

Liu was also warned about the dangers of entrusting the pet clinic with all of her money before drafting her final, according to a representative of the China Will Registration Centre's eastern China branch.

"We told Auntie Liu that if her children change their attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again," the official said.

The elderly woman's story has created a debate on Chinese social media platforms. While many supported the idea, others were taken aback.

"Well done. If my daughter treats me poorly in the future, I will also leave my house to others," a user said.

"How disappointed and heartbroken she must have been to make the decision not to leave anything to her children," said one person.

A third added, "Children will learn their lesson."