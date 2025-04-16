China Warns US Tariffs Putting "Pressure" On Economy, Trade

A top Chinese economic official on Wednesday said that US tariffs were putting "pressure" on the country's economy and trade, even as Beijing unveiled forecast-beating first quarter growth.

"At the moment, the imposition of high tariffs by the US will put certain pressures on our country's foreign trade and economy," Sheng Laiyun, deputy commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press conference.

