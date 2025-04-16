Advertisement

China Warns US Tariffs Putting "Pressure" On Economy, Trade

Read Time: 1 min
Share
China Warns US Tariffs Putting "Pressure" On Economy, Trade
A Chinese economic official said US tariffs were putting "pressure" on country's economy.
Beijing, China:

A top Chinese economic official on Wednesday said that US tariffs were putting "pressure" on the country's economy and trade, even as Beijing unveiled forecast-beating first quarter growth.

"At the moment, the imposition of high tariffs by the US will put certain pressures on our country's foreign trade and economy," Sheng Laiyun, deputy commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
China-US Trade, China-US Trade Deal, China-US Trade Dispute
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now