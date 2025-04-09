China Warns Tourists To 'Fully Assess Risks' Before Travelling To US

China warned tourists on Wednesday to "fully assess the risks" before travelling to the United States, after Beijing raised tariffs on American imports in retaliation for similar duties imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"Due to the deterioration in China-US trade relations and the domestic security situation in the United States, (we) advise Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks before travelling to the US," Beijing's culture and tourism ministry said in a statement.

