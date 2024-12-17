China To Build World's Largest Artificial-Island Airport, Project To Be Completed In 2035

China is currently constructing the world's largest artificial-island airport in Dalian, a port city in the northeastern Liaoning province. The ambitious project, which highlights China's engineering prowess and commitment to infrastructure development, involves creating an airport entirely on reclaimed land in the sea. According to the South China Morning Post, the Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport is poised to replace the existing Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, which is struggling to accommodate growing passenger traffic due to space constraints.

Covering an area of approximately 20.9 square kilometres, the artificial island airport will surpass other similar projects globally in terms of size and scale. The airport will be bigger than Hong Kong International Airport (12.48 sq km) and Kansai Airport (10.5 sq km), both of which are also situated on artificial islands.

"For Dalian people to say it's the largest, that's exactly what it is," aviation consultancy founder Li Hanming said.

Strategically located near Japan and South Korea, the bustling port city of Dalian thrives on international trade. With a population of over 6 million, the city has emerged as a key hub for oil refineries, shipping, logistics, and coastal tourism.

The construction involves advanced land reclamation techniques, with millions of cubic meters of sand and rock being used to form the artificial island. Once completed, the airport will boast four runways and a massive 900,000 sqm terminal, spanning approximately 9.69 million square feet. Initially, the terminal will accommodate 43 million passengers annually, more than doubling the existing airport's capacity. Eventually, it will handle 80 million passengers and process 1 million tonnes of cargo annually, addressing the increasing demand for air travel in the region and boosting Dalian's status as a major economic and transportation hub.

The project, valued at $4.3 billion, is expected to be completed by 2035. As of August, foundation work has been finished on the 77,000 sqm reclamation area, with land reclamation and terminal foundation work to follow.

Dalian Zhoushuizi Airport, originally built nearly a century ago during the Japanese occupation, has undergone several expansions. However, it has now reached its maximum capacity. Last year, the airport handled 658,000 international passengers, according to Xinhua.