China Teen Sells Mother's Rs 1.2 Crore Jewellery For Rs 700 To Buy This

A teenage girl from Shanghai, China, stole her mother's jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore and sold it for 60 yuan (around Rs 700) to buy lip studs and earrings.

According to the South China Morning Post, the 14-year-old sold her mother's bracelets and a gemstone necklace at a jade recycling shop to buy artificial jewellery.

Li's mother, Wang, immediately reported the incident to the Wanli Police Station. She said, "One day, she asked me for money. When I asked how much, she said 60 yuan. I asked why, and she said, 'I saw someone with lip studs, and I thought they looked great. I wanted one too.'"

Li claimed she was unaware that her mother's jewellery was real and thought it was artificial. She spent 30 yuan on lip studs and another 30 yuan on a pair of earrings.

After Wang's complaint, the police took swift action to track down the shop, recover the jewellery, and return it to her.

Earlier, a woman from the United States unknowingly purchased an artificial piece of jewellery worth just Rs 300 for a staggering Rs 6 crore in Rajasthan's Jaipur. She bought the silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop in Johri Bazaar but later discovered it was fake when displayed at an exhibition in the US.

There was another case of an 18-year-old from China who sold a property he inherited from his grandfather for half its actual value to buy a motorcycle. The property, worth 1 million yuan, was sold for just 520,000 yuan to a property agent, who then resold it to another agent for a profit.

The teenager made this decision after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle. He did not inform them about the sale. When his mother found out, she suspected that the agents had taken advantage of him. When they refused to cancel the deal, she took the case to court. The court ruled that while the sale was legal, the agents had manipulated the inexperienced teenager into selling at a much lower price. As a result, the deal was cancelled, and the teen got back his property.