China Raises Tariffs On US Goods To 84% After Trump's 104% Move

China's finance ministry has announced to impose 84 per cent tariffs on all US goods starting Thursday, up from the 34 per cent announced previously. The ministry said these new charges will get into effect from 12:01 CST (04:00 BST) on 10th April.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 104 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods.

China had accused the US of 'arrogant and bullying behaviour' after Trump's 104 per cent tariffs took effect.

Last Friday, China announced a 34 per cent tariff on all goods imported from the US, export controls on rare earths minerals apart from other measures in response to Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs. After that Trump added a 50 per cent tariff on China, saying negotiations with them were terminated.