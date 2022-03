All 132 were killed in the plane crash

The second black box has been recovered from a crashed China Eastern passenger plane, state media reported Sunday.

"The second black box from China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27," Xinhua news agency reported. The plane was flying between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou on Monday when it crashed into a mountainside with 132 people on board, all of whom were killed.

