China Opens Its Arms For Dhaka As Bangladesh-India Ties Deteriorate

A significant diplomatic development is unfolding as a 22-member delegation from Bangladesh, comprising political leaders, civil society activists, academics, and journalists, embarks on a 10-day visit to China. This "goodwill visit", initiated by Beijing, aims to strengthen ties between the two nations amid rising tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi.



"It's basically a goodwill visit, initiated by Beijing," Abdul Moyeen Khan, a senior official from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), told the BBC.

"It is unique because China this time has invited a team representing various groups in Bangladesh," he added.

The delegation, led by Khan, will engage in discussions with Chinese government officials and senior members of the ruling Communist Party.

The delegation's visit comes at a time when diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have become increasingly strained. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in exile in India since her ousting in August, and Delhi has refused Dhaka's request for her extradition. Hasina's government was criticised for its crackdown on protesters, resulting in approximately 1,400 deaths, according to UN reports.

China has been increasing its engagement with Bangladeshi leaders, activists, and delegations, including those from Islamist parties. This week's visit follows a January meeting between the interim government's foreign policy advisor, Touhid Hossain, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The BNP has also made its second visit to China in recent months, highlighting Beijing's efforts to strengthen its foothold in Bangladesh.

Analysts suggest that China's diplomatic outreach is driven by its desire to expand its influence in the region. Bangladesh, with its population of approximately 170 million people, presents a significant opportunity for China. The two nations have a substantial trade relationship, with bilateral trade reaching around $24 billion, predominantly consisting of Chinese exports.

In contrast, India has had limited interactions with the interim Bangladeshi government and political leaders over the past six months, as reported by the BBC. The BNP has protested against India's alleged interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs, prompting a strong response from Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that it is up to Bangladesh to determine "what kind of relationship they want with us".

As tensions between Dhaka and Delhi continue to escalate, some analysts believe that Bangladesh may be driven closer to China. Chinese analyst Zhou Bo told BBC that India should not consider the entire subcontinent to be under its sphere of influence, "I don't believe India should consider the whole subcontinent is under Delhi's sphere of influence. That attitude would make India suffer."

In the midst of these developments, Bangladesh is preparing for upcoming elections, likely to be held by December this year or March next year. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been urging India to repatriate Hasina to face charges of crimes against humanity and money laundering.

