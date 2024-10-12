Advertisement

China Investigates Foxconn Employees For Bribery And Embezzlement

China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a statement to Reuters, said the Foxconn employees are suspected of crimes including taking bribes and embezzlement and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
China Investigates Foxconn Employees For Bribery And Embezzlement
Four Foxconn employees had been detained in China under "quite strange" circumstances. (File)
Beijing:

China's government said on Friday that employees of Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest iPhone assembler, are being investigated for suspected taking of bribes and embezzlement, after Taiwan reported their detention.

Taiwan's government said this week that four Foxconn employees had been detained in China under "quite strange" circumstances in Zhengzhou, home to a major Foxconn plant assembling Apple's iPhones, on suspicion of the equivalent of "breach of trust".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a statement to Reuters, said the Foxconn employees are suspected of crimes including taking bribes and embezzlement and the investigation is ongoing. It did not state how many employees were being investigated.

"The relevant departments are handling the case strictly in accordance with the law and are protecting their legal rights in accordance with the law," it added, without elaborating.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, declined to comment.

Taiwan's China policymaking Mainland Affairs Council said this week that Foxconn had stated the company had "suffered no losses and that the four employees had done nothing to harm the company's interests".

The case may be connected to corruption and abuse of power by a small number of Chinese security officials, the council added, without giving details.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly warned its citizens to be aware of the potential dangers of visiting the country.

In June, Taiwan's government raised its travel warning for China, telling its citizens not to go unless absolutely necessary, following a threat from Beijing to execute those deemed "diehard" Taiwan independence supporters.

Taiwanese businesses have invested billions of dollars in China since the country began landmark economic reforms four decades ago, drawn by a common culture and language and much lower costs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Foxconn, Foxconn IPhone Factory, Foxconn Investigation
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
US Aviation Authority Clears SpaceX's Falcon 9 For Flight After Mishap Investigation
China Investigates Foxconn Employees For Bribery And Embezzlement
Israel Warns South Lebanon Residents To "Not Return"
Next Article
Israel Warns South Lebanon Residents To "Not Return"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com