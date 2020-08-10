China Hails Arrest Of "Rabble-Rouser" Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

"These anti-China rabble-rousers in collusion with foreign forces have seriously jeopardised national security," China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said.

Beijing late Monday hailed the arrest of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, accusing him of being a "rabble-rouser" who had conspired with foreign forces to undermine China's national security.

"These anti-China rabble-rousers in collusion with foreign forces have seriously jeopardised national security and damaged Hong Kong's stability and prosperity," China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement.

"Jimmy Lai is a representative figure among these people," it added.

