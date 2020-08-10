China Hails Arrest Of 'Rabble-Rouser' Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai had conspired with foreign forces to undermine China's national security, Beijing said

Beijing late Monday hailed the arrest of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, accusing him of being a "rabble-rouser" who had conspired with foreign forces to undermine China's national security.

"These anti-China rabble-rousers in collusion with foreign forces have seriously jeopardised national security and damaged Hong Kong's stability and prosperity," China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement.

"Jimmy Lai is a representative figure among these people," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)