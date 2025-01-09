China Company Forces Employees To Eat Fire In "Confidence-Building" Exercise, Faces Backlash

A Chinese company has sparked outrage online after a social media user exposed a shocking team-building activity that requires employees to eat fire. The practice, which involves putting burning cotton buds in one's mouth, is allegedly designed to help employees overcome fear and build confidence. According to the South China Morning Post, Rongrong shared her experience on a major Chinese social media platform, claiming that she was coerced into putting a burning cotton bud in her mouth as part of a fire-eating exercise.

Rongrong admitted that she was terrified of participating in the activity but felt pressured to do so, fearing that refusing would put her job at risk. According to Xiaoxiang Morning News, the company is an education organization based in Liaoning province, northeastern China.

Rongrong, the whistleblower, had worked at the company for less than a year before exposing the disturbing team-building practice. She revealed that the two-day event involved 60 employees, divided into six groups, who were all expected to participate in the fire-eating activity.

"The purpose was to show the company's leadership our determination. To show that we wanted to win, and we wanted to make money," she said.

She further stated that the event was a clear violation of labour laws and she now intends to take action by filing a formal complaint against the company with the relevant authorities. As of now, the company has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The shocking claim has sparked widespread outrage and criticism, with many condemning the company's extreme and potentially hazardous methods. One internet user explained that the stunt, often seen in acrobatic performances, relies on quickly closing the mouth to extinguish the flame by cutting off oxygen.

Another labelled the fire-eating activity as "a disguised obedience test," implying that the company was using the exercise to assert control over its employees. Many others criticised the company's actions as an abuse of authority, highlighting the need for stronger protections for workers under labour laws.

A fourth user shared a similar experience. She wrote, "At my last job, we had to stand more than two metres up, close our eyes, and fall backwards, trusting colleagues to catch us. Some girls were not caught and hit the ground. I was so scared that I cried."

Shockingly, several Chinese companies reportedly incorporate fire-eating into their team-building exercises, claiming that it helps build confidence, overcome fear, and unlock employees' potential. One team-building company, Renzhong, based in eastern China, even advertises fire-eating as one of its services on its website.

Notably, Chinese law provides protections for employees who are subjected to unreasonable practices that infringe on their rights. Companies that engage in such practices can face warnings and be ordered to pay damages to affected employees.