China Biggest Winner: Trump Vows To Veto $740 Million Defence Bill

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) vowed to veto the revised $740 million defence bill.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO!"

According to a Sputnik report, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to sanction the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Turkey for its acquisition of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, passed the House of Representatives by a 335-78 margin on Tuesday.

On December 11, the Senate had voted 84-13 in favour of the bill, enough to override Trump's veto.

The President has voiced his disapproval of the NDAA because it fails to include a repeal of Section 230, a law that protects internet companies from being liable for third-party posts, said Sputnik.

Trump had been at war with the social media for the past several months during the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis.

The bill also includes a provision requiring the names of Confederate soldiers and leaders be stripped from American military bases.

President Trump had earlier threatened to veto the bill if it requires the Defence Department to remove Confederate names from military bases.

"Section 2829 is part of a sustained effort to erase from the history of the Nation those who do not meet an ever-shifting standard of conduct," said a White House statement, chagrining a "left-wing cultural revolution".

