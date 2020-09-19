China Accuses US Of 'Bullying' After Trump Blocks TikTok, WeChat

China accused the United States of "bullying".

China on Saturday accused the United States of "bullying" and suggested it may take unspecified countermeasures after Washington banned downloads of popular video app TikTok and effectively blocked the use of the Chinese super-app WeChat.

"If the US insists on going its own way, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

