Child-Free Trains? French Rail Service's New Premium Class Triggers Outrage

France's high-speed rail service TGV INOUI has sparked controversy after launching a new premium-class carriage that does not allow children, according to CNN. The new category, called "Optimum," has been available since January 8 on several TGV routes to and from Paris.

As per the news report, the national rail operator SNCF says the Optimum class is designed for passengers seeking privacy and a quieter travel experience. It offers flexible tickets, dedicated customer service and a first-class carriage with fewer passengers. However, to maintain what SNCF calls "maximum comfort," children are not permitted in this space.

The move has drawn criticism from French politicians and members of the public, who argue that banning children amounts to discrimination. Many have questioned whether public transport should create age-based restrictions.

Prices are also significantly higher. A Paris-Lyon journey costs around 132 Euros (Rs 14358) in regular first class, while the child-free Optimum Plus option costs up to 180 Euros (Rs 19579) and includes a personal host and dining service , according to the ticket-selling SNCF Connect website.

A Decision Under Fire

The SNCF's new policy has ignited a fierce national debate, pitting the desire for peace against the rights of families.

France's High Commissioner for Children, Sarah El Hairy, led the criticism, calling the ban "shocking."

She argued that traveling with children is a normal part of life that should be supported rather than treated like a problem to be solved.

However, the "child-free travel" trend is gaining momentum far beyond the tracks.

On social media, a growing number of travelers are pushing for "adults-only" zones, not just on trains but on long-haul flights.

While supporters crave a guaranteed quiet environment for work or rest, opponents claim these policies alienate parents and foster a culture of exclusion.

SNCF has already responded to the backlash. A spokesperson told The Metro: 'The Optimum class is a dedicated area, available Monday to Friday only, with very limited seating (8% of seats). This means that 92% of seats during the week and 100% at weekends are open to everyone.

'It is designed to meet the specific expectations of our business customers or those who want a special travel experience with personalised service and flexibility.