Chess Champ Hans Niemann Denies Using Vibrating Sex Toys To Beat Magnus Carlsen

American chess prodigy Hans Niemann has denied using a vibrating sex toy to cheat during a chess match worth $500,000 last year, reported BBC. Last year, the chess champ defeated Mr. Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup, an annual match-up held in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 32-year-old Carlsen, a five-time world champion, promptly withdrew from the tournament, accusing his opponent of cheating.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) opened an investigation last September into the affair, described by many as one of the biggest scandals in the history of chess.

Last month, the pair buried the chess hatchet and settled a $100 million lawsuit.

In a recent interview, Mr Niemann spoke to Piers Morgan about the scrutiny he has faced since being accused of cheating. He said, "It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory," he said.

"These things happen and I managed to learn a lot during that time and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess."

When Mr Morgan asked about the allegation that he used anal beads to cheat, he replied, "Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know, maybe you're personally interested. But I can tell you, no. Categorically, no, of course not."

Mr Niemann has admitted to cheating on Chess.com when he was between 12 and 16 years old but denies having continued, AFP reported.

In June, a US federal judge dismissed a lawsuit for $100 million in damages filed by Niemann over the row.

Last month, Chess.com said it stood by its report on Mr Niemann, "including that we found no determinative evidence that he has cheated in any in-person games".