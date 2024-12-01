Cheryl Hines Faces Backlash For Posting Video Of Husband RFK Jr. Taking Shower

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s actress wife Cheryl Hines is facing flak online after she posted a video of her hubby showering partially naked while filming a video for her beauty line in the couple's bathroom. RFK Jr., the nominee for President-elect Donald Trump's Health and Human Services department, appeared oblivious as the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star tried to plug her Hines & Young line, which she founded with daughter Catherin. Though the post was meant to be a promotional strategy, it backfired as social media users called her out for the 'cringy video'.

Captioning her post on Instagram as "H+Y content interruption", Ms Hines said, "You [RFK Jr.] can't take a shower, I'm doing a video! No, no, no, I'm doing a...you've gotta give me a second I'm doing a video for Hines+Young. Honey... 60% off."

She added "Oh Bobby" as a caption, followed by heart and smiley face emojis.

In a follow-up post, Ms Hines also included a still photo of products from her line, including a MAHA candle, apparently referencing her husband's "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

Cheryl Hines posts video of RFK Jr in the shower to promote her line of “MAHA” branded candles, body sprays, and creams. pic.twitter.com/jd4DwQFOmL — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 30, 2024

Social media reacts

The video and Ms Hines' attempt at promoting her brand at the cost of RFK Jr. did not go down well with social media users who called out the actress for being a 'grifter'.

"This is one of the cringiest things I've ever seen...lost all respect for Cheryl Hines," said one user while another added: "Lame. Very lame. Maybe don't follow your husband into the bathroom while he showers to do an advertisement, if you're going to complain about him taking a shower in the bathroom while you're doing an advertisement."

A third commented: "Jesus, gotta give them credit, they are the most consistent grifters in history."

While most criticised the video, some said it was an attempt by Ms Hines to show that the couple were as strong as ever after it was revealed that RFK Jr. had a "digital affair" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. The pair allegedly began communicating after the publication of Nuzzi's profile on Kennedy in New York Magazine. The publication and Ms Nuzzi have since parted ways.