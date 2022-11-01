Chef Duo Break Gordon Ramsay's Record, Create Largest Sushi Roll

The chefs pose with the worlds largest sushi roll (width).

Chefs Nick DiGiovanni from the United States and Lynn Davis from Japan, have broken two Guiness World Records. The first record is the fastest time to fillet a 10-pound (4.5 kgs) fish and the second record is making the largest sushi roll in width. What is more amazing is that they have broken a record set by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay while trying to fillet a fish. The two chefs rose to stardom after their cooking videos went viral on TikTok, where together they have over 22 million followers, according to Guinness World Records (GWR) website.

The duo attempted the records in Boston, in the United States, as the team created a gigantic roll weighing about the same as 45,000 regular-sized sushi rolls, using 907.1 kg well-seasoned sushi rice, 226.7 kg of sushi grade salmon, 226.7 kg of fresh cucumbers, thousands of sheets of nori and millions of sesame seeds, the GWR website further said.

The website further said that the hefty roll measured a whopping 2.16 metres and required three hours and a team of eight to prepare. "We have lots and lots of salmon, and these babies aren't going to fillet themselves," Chef Nick DiGiovanni told the orgnaisation.

Watch the video here:

Guinness World Records added that in an attempt to break Gordon Ramsay's record of one minute five seconds for the fastest time to fillet a 10 pound (4.6 kg) fish, Mr DiGiovanni began slicing and dicing a 4.5 kg salmon. In just about a minute and 0.29 seconds, the 2019 MasterChef finalist beat Mr Ramsay's record by 4.71 seconds.

The chef duo took help from a junior engineering student at Northeastern University to create the largest sushi roll in width. The student helped them to create the inner mould which would temporarily hold the filling ingredients, and an outer support structure to hold the sushi roll together.

Mr DiGiovanni said that the biggest challenge wasn't creating the gigantic sushi roll, but pulling the mould, that was keeping the salmon and cucumber in place, out from the middle. The duo also garnished the roll to perfection by creating a pattern around its centre using more cucumbers before being adjudged by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass.

Also Read: Watch: Man Balanced 125 Scoops Of Ice Cream On Cone And Broke Record

Chef Lynn Davis told Guiness World Record, "This thing is going to look as good as its going to taste."

With their roll measuring 0.06 metres larger, they crushed the previous record set by Daniel Ramirez from Chile which was 2.10 metres.

To avoid any food wastage, Mr DiGiovanni added, "This entire sushi roll will now be picked up by my teammates at Farmlink and donated to a homeless shelter in Boston."