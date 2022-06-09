'Cheaper To Buy Cocaine': Senator Hits Out At Biden Over High Gas Prices

Petrol prices in the United States of America are at historic highs

A senator from the Republican Party in the United States has hit out at the Joe Biden government saying that gas prices are so high “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere”. The comments come against the backdrop of high inflation hitting many nations across the world.

Speaking in a Fox News interview, Senator for the state of Louisiana John Kennedy has hit out at Democrats for their handling of the economic crisis. Petrol prices in the United States of America are at historic highs, with many experts blaming the fallout of the Russian-Ukrainian war for contributing to this.

In his interview Mr Kennedy continues to blame the United States President by saying “President Biden, continues to campaign for more economic chaos by trying to convince us in Congress to raise taxes by three and a half-trillion dollars by expanding an already generous welfare state and by turning cops into social workers,"

Rifts between America's two parties has only been seen getting wider in the last couple of years, with bi-partisan bills seeming a long shot.

Along with an economic crisis, the country is also grappling with debates around gun control after the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

The United States Congress is in the process of introducing a bi-partisan bill attempting to enact certain gun control laws, as public furore is increasing over the government's inability to keep its citizens safe with mass shootings becoming incredibly common in the country.