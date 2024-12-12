Advertisement

ChatGPT Sees Global Outage, OpenAI Says It Has Identified The Issue

Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT has been experiencing global outage, preventing millions of users from accessing its services.

OpenAI took to social media platform X to acknowledge the outage.
New Delhi:

OpenAI took to social media platform X to acknowledge the outage, while also adding that they have identified the problem and are working on a solution. "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated" the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The outage began shortly before 7 pm ET and has also hit OpenAI's API and Sora services.

The chatbot was launched in 2022 and generates human-like conversational responses in desired length, format, style, detail and languages.

The outage comes on the same day when WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were also hit by a technical issue. Meta confirmed that the issue is "impacting some users' ability" globally to access its suite of applications. 

