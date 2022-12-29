'Potentials Of Computers...': Steve Jobs 1985 Interview Goes Viral

Jobs talked about what computer programming can do

Stories about Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs' keep popping up every now and then. Now, an old interview with Playboy magazine has surfaced on the internet. In a candid interview with the magazine, Jobs talked about making computers and mistakes.

Posted by a Twitter user, Soleio, the caption of the small snippet reads, "Every time I use ChatGPT, I'm reminded of Steve Jobs describing it in this Playboy interview, Feb 1985."

In the interview, the Apple founder talked about how computers are going to affect the quality of thinking "as more and more have these tools available to them. Humans are tool users."

Further in the interview, he talked about how computers can "capture the fundamental, underlying principals of an experience."

Every time I use ChatGPT, I'm reminded of Steve Jobs describing it in this Playboy interview, Feb 1985



In another tweet, Soleio wrote, "I particularly love knowing that this is the Steve Jobs who just shipped the Macintosh and was months from being ousted. Years before his return to Apple, before the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad, etc."

He added, "I'm fully convinced that a killer app in VR will consist of "neural plasticity as a service" Virtual environments can help humans experience concepts and modes of thinking that writing and diagrams alone cannot capture Western rationale thought is a learned ability."

In the interview, Jobs talked about what computer programming can do. He said, "It can capture the underlying principles, underlying essence and then facilitate thousands of experiences based on the perception of the underlying principles.