Ceasefire Must Involve "Complete" Israeli Withdrawal From Gaza: Hamas

Israel-Hamas War: "Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced," Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement after truce talks resumed in Doha on Thursday.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since war began between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Doha:

Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday said any Gaza ceasefire deal must involve the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the embattled territory.

