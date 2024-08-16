Ceasefire Must Involve 'Complete' Israeli Withdrawal From Gaza: Hamas

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since war began between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday said any Gaza ceasefire deal must involve the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the embattled territory.

"Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced," Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement after truce talks resumed in Doha on Thursday.

