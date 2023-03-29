CCTV Video Captures The Terrifying Moment A Deadly Tornado Rips Through US School

The clip was posted on Facebook by the school's IT director

At least 26 people were killed and dozens were injured after a deadly tornado ripped across US' Mississippi on Friday evening. Now, a shocking CCTV video has captured the terrifying moment when the tornado tore through a school in Mississippi. The video shows the tornado damaging the ceiling of the school amid the howling of the wind.

The clip was posted on Facebook by the school's IT director, Sam Strickland. He shared the video and wrote, ''I went to the High School today and pulled our camera server. Here's a clip of when the tornado hit.''

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show the school corridor impacted by the tornado as the roof was ripped from the building, electrical cables were dislodged and debris was seen flying in all directions. Amory High School officials wrote on Facebook that the tornado may have triggered gas leaks in the building.

However, Mr Strickland said that while this particular hallway was damaged, the school wasn't destroyed. ''We do not want to give the local parents and students a false impression that the entire school was damaged or destroyed,'' he said.