"Indians Strongly Advised Not To...": Iran After 3 From Punjab Go Missing

Iran on Thursday said that the case of three Indian nationals, who have gone missing in Tehran, is being followed up by its foreign ministry in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities, and New Delhi is being kept informed about all developments in the matter. The remarks came after the Indian mission in Tehran urged the authorities to trace the missing Indian nationals and ensure their safety.

"The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities. The Embassy of the Republic of India in Tehran is also being kept informed of the proceedings within the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Consular Affairs Department," the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.

Iran also urged Indians to apply caution while travelling to other countries and not fall prey to illegal agencies.

"Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries," it added.

What's The Case

The three Indians--identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur)--went missing soon after landing in Tehran on May 1.

Per reports, an agent in Punjab had promised to send them to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route. He reportedly assured them that they would be provided a stay in Iran.

But soon after they landed in Iran on May 1, they were reportedly kidnapped. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to the victims' families.

Kidnappers threatened to kill the men if money was not sent, the relatives said.

They also alleged that kidnappers have shared the pictures and videos of the men with them, showing their hands tied by ropes with cuts and bruising marks on their bodies. The families said that they were able to speak with these men during the first few days after their alleged kidnapping, but they have not been able to connect with them since May 11.

The agent from Hoshiarpur who sent the men abroad is reportedly missing. An FIR against the agent was filed on May 16.

Delhi Raises Issue With Tehran

The grieving families approached the Embassy of India to report their kidnapping and request that it ensure their safe return.

"The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy added that it is "keeping the family members regularly updated" of the efforts being made by it.