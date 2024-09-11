Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Ice in Alaska, Passengers Call It A 'Titanic Moment'

The Carnival Spirit is expected to arrive in Seattle on September 24

In a dramatic moment, a Carnival cruise ship made contact with a chunk of ice in Alaska's Tracy Arm Fjord last Thursday but emerged unscathed. Despite one passenger likening the incident to a "Titanic moment," a thorough inspection of the hull revealed no damage, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line. ''The ship was struck with an errant piece of drifting ice last Thursday while sailing in Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska,'' the company operating the cruise said in a statement to Fox Business.

The Carnival Spirit sustained no damage after striking ice in Alaska and completed its 7-day voyage as scheduled, without any delays. Carnival said, "The vessel continued on its cruise and there has been no impact to operations."

However, the incident drew a dramatic comparison to the Titanic moment from one passenger. "If we die, it was damn well worth it. It's a Titanic moment," passenger Cassandra Goskie said in a video she posted in a private Carnival VIFP Club Members Facebook group. In the video, she is heard saying, ''Oh, we are hitting it,'' as the ship makes contact with the ice.

Another passenger shared pictures on X and wrote, ''From April Futrell “Good evening James! We are on the carnival spirit and hit an iceberg just outside of Sitka and Tracy arm fjord! Here's some pictures! We are safe and after assessing for damage we are back on track headed to Skagway!''

One image captures a tugboat trailing behind the Carnival Spirit as it navigates through icy waters, gliding smoothly over the partially submerged ice.

The Carnival Spirit is expected to arrive in Seattle on September 24, marking the end of its 14-day round-trip Alaska cruise that began on September 10.