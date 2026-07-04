Cannabis And A Corpse: UK Woman Arrested For Stabbing Boyfriend In Thailand

A 21-year-old British woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Thailand, according to local reports.

Police found the body of a 34-year-old man on Thursday morning in the Pattaya area, which is two hours away from Bangkok and is a well-known area for nightlife.

Thomas David Powell was found with stab wounds on various parts of his body. He had three stab wounds in his torso, two on his back, and one on his left hand. He was found lying in a bathroom, according to the Bangkok Post. Police estimate that he was dead six hours before they arrived. His girlfriend, Isabel Violet Carreras, was found sitting next to the body.

The newspaper reported that she appeared to be heavily intoxicated by cannabis.

The police further found that a washed 50-centimetre machete was kept in a sink. She claimed that the victim had hurt himself; however, police found cuts on her fingertips and inconsistencies in her statement.

She claimed that they had gone out to choose engagement rings and then smoked cannabis together but does not remember what happened after.

During the investigation, police found bloodstains and signs of struggle throughout the house, and the victim's body also seemed to have been moved, with a pillow kept under his head.

A friend of the victim who discovered the body alerted the police and said that he had been informed about something going wrong by a business partner in the United States. He had filmed a video of the house when he went to check and then notified the police.

Police said that the victim operated a cannabis farm in a luxury rental home in the Pattaya area and that the couple planned to settle in Thailand after being together for two years.

"We are supporting the families of two British nationals in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.