Canadian Man Charged With Murder For Assisting 100 Suicides Across 40 Nations

Kenneth Law is accused of selling suicide kits that led to deaths in several countries.

Kenneth Law, a 58-year-old former chef from Ontario, Canada, has gone from facing charges related to helping with suicide to even more serious accusations. His lawyer confirmed on Monday that Law is now dealing with 14 charges of second-degree murder. Recent news reveals that Law, who is accused of selling poison, is now connected to multiple deaths. The official document from the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket states that Law is facing a total of 28 charges, 14 for aiding suicide and another 14 for second-degree murder.

Official records and statements, along with media reports and interviews with families conducted by CBC News, suggest Law's projects may be linked to 117 deaths worldwide.

Kenneth Law is believed to have sent as many as 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries since 2020. In Britain, at least 272 people purchased products from Law's websites and 88 of them died, police there have said.

Authorities in New Zealand, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland have all confirmed that the law shipped packages to addresses in their respective countries. Multiple Canadian police forces outside of Ontario are also reviewing past sudden deaths in light of the allegations against Law.

Currently, Kenneth Law has not faced any charges internationally related to his online ventures. However, there is evidence suggesting that an FBI investigation in the United States is advancing, according to information obtained from the news portal.

Police in Pennsylvania previously told CBC News that an investigation into the death of a teenager in that state has been handed over to the FBI to probe for any links to the law. Gerald Cohn, whose brother Benjamin died by suicide in February, said he met with FBI agents from Chicago last week regarding the case.