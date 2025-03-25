'Blind' Man Who Called 911 To Report Triple Murder Is Actually The Killer: Police

A North Carolina man, who says he is "blind," has been charged with murder after he called 911 to report three deaths, the People reported.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 18, that a shooting was reported at a home in Clarkton the previous day. Upon arrival, deputies found Kevin Musser at the front door, wearing blood-stained clothing and holding a handgun.

According to a report by WECT, Musser, 35, was the one who made the initial 22-minute 911 call. During the call, he falsely identified himself as "Randy" and claimed that three men had been shot and killed inside the residence. He also alleged that he had been shot in the hand.

Musser further claimed to be "blind" and told authorities the victims were already "beyond help," WECT reported.

When deputies arrived, Musser briefly shut the door and attempted to escape through the back but was quickly arrested. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while authorities discovered the bodies of three men inside the home.

The victims, identified as Daniel Dennis, 62, Randy Benton, 54, and Phillip Palmer, 32, all suffered multiple stab wounds, according to the BCSO.

Following an interview with the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division, Musser was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of methamphetamine, as per a March 19 update from the BCSO.

Law & Crime also reported that Musser is accused of stealing a victim's wallet.

As of March 19, Musser remains in custody at the Bladen County Detention Center without bond. It is unclear if he has legal representation.