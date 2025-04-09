Canada Says Tariffs On US Auto Imports Take Effect Today

Canada said it will begin imposing a 25 percent tariff on certain US auto imports from Wednesday, retaliating against US President Donald Trump's levies on autos and parts imported into his country.

"Canada continues to respond forcefully to all unwarranted and unreasonable tariffs," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement Tuesday on the tariffs that come into force at one minute past midnight.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the measures last week.

The Canadian tariffs will apply to all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with an existing North American free trade pact.

That refers to cars and light trucks that are made with less than 75 percent North American parts -- roughly 10 percent of all vehicles shipped from the United States to Canada, or about 67,000 vehicles annually.

"The government is firmly committed to getting these US tariffs removed as soon as possible, and will protect Canada's workers, businesses, economy and industry," Champagne said.

