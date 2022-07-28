Canada Police Arrest 2 For Murder Of Ripudaman Malik, Acquitted In 1985 Air India Bombing

The Canadian police have arrested two persons for the targeted killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a 75-year-old Sikh man acquitted in the tragic 1985 Air India Kanishka terrorist bombing case, local media reported.

Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have been charged with first degree homicide, CBC news said.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia on June 15. Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the two bombings in 1985 that killed 331 people.

Ripudaman Singh Malik's eldest son Jaspreet told reporters outside the family's $6.8-million South Surrey home after the killing that his father had no security concerns and was focused on his businesses and the volunteer work he did for his community.

"My dad never said anything to us about anybody ever threatening him or anything like that," he said. Jaspreet Malik was working at his law office when his wife called him with the news.

He doubts the killing had anything to do with the Air India case.