Canada's Trudeau Says We Must 'Learn From Our Past' After School Graves Found

The statement comes after the revelation of more than 750 unmarked graves at a school. (File)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada needed to acknowledge its history of racism against indigenous peoples in order to "build a better future" after a new discovery of unmarked graves at a former boarding school for indigenous youth.

He called the discoveries in British Columbia and Saskatchewan provinces "a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that indigenous peoples have faced -- and continue to face -- in this country."

"Together, we must acknowledge this truth, learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation, so we can build a better future," he said, after the revelation of more than 750 unmarked graves at the Marieval school in Saskatchewan.

