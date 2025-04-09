Canada Hikes Federal Minimum Wage By 2.4%. How Will It Benefit Indians

The Canadian government has raised the Federal Minimum Wage Rate for private sector workers. The move, which came into effect on April 1, will benefit thousands of Indian students and professionals working in federally regulated sectors in Canada, including banking, interprovincial transportation and the telecommunications industry.

Canada has hiked the minimum wage by 2.4 per cent from 17.30 Canadian dollars to $17.75 per hour. The step is part of Canada's annual Consumer Price Index, which adjusts the federal minimum wage rate each year on April 1 relative to the previous calendar year.

"The federal minimum wage brings stability and certainty to Canadian workers and businesses alike and helps reduce income inequality across the board. Today's increase brings us one step closer to building a more fair economy," Steven MacKinnon, Canada's Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, said in a statement.

This change is applicable for Canadian citizens as well as immigrants, and employers have been asked to update their payroll systems to reflect the new rate and ensure that all employees, including interns, receive the upgraded salaries.

This 45-cent increase will benefit approximately 26,000 workers in federally regulated sectors and is part of Canada's efforts to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation, which has been steadily increasing over the years. The rising inflation was one of the key criticisms against the Justin Trudeau government and emerged as a major issue as parties campaign for the Canadian elections in 2025.

Apart from the federal hike, at least four provinces are also increasing their minimum wages to help workers cope with inflation. According to immigration consulting firm Immigcanada, Nova Scotia is raising its rate to $15.65 per hour, up from $15.30, Newfoundland and Labrador is increasing its rate to $16.00 per hour from $15.60, New Brunswick is hiking its wage to $15.65 per hour, up from $15.30 and Yukon is increasing its rate to $17.94 per hour from $17.59.

Indians In Canada

The wage hike comes as a relief for many Indian immigrants in Canada amid rising food and living costs. According to the 2021 Census conducted by Statistics Canada, 3.7 per cent of the Canadian population, comprising around 1.3 million individuals, identified their ethnic origin as Indian.

Canada is also one of the most favoured destinations for Indian students to pursue higher studies, a lot of whom intern in these federally regulated sectors to earn extra money. The move will benefit these students as well.