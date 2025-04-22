How Canada's 1974 Budget Toppled A Regime, Secured Pierre Trudeau's Comeback

Canada is heading to the polls on April 28 to decide whether Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party will retain power or if Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives will make a comeback after nearly a decade in opposition.

There have been quite a few interesting elections in the past that have reshaped the nation's political landscape. One such turning point came in 1974, when an ill-fated federal Budget tabled in May triggered one of Canada's most dramatic political upheavals. It toppled a minority government and paved the way for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's return to majority power.

The end of the Liberal minority came on May 8, 1974, when a non-confidence motion was passed in the House of Commons with support from the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Progressive Conservatives (PCs). The motion, carried 137 to 123, followed just two days after Finance Minister John Turner had presented the federal Budget.

"I have to tell you what you probably already know...that the country - we all - have been plunged into an election," Pierre Trudeau said in a televised address following the defeat in Parliament.

The Liberals were unable to muster the numbers to survive, despite backing from the Social Credit Party.

"This vote occurred just a short while ago, less than two days after the minister of finance brought in his Budget and before that Budget could be approved by Parliament," Trudeau said in his address, making clear his disapproval of the abrupt halt to the legislative process.

Pierre Trudeau also expressed his frustration with the timing, calling the election something that the country didn't want. But the opposition held a different view.

NDP Leader David Lewis said the budget failed to address the real economic concerns of ordinary Canadians. He criticised the budget for failing to address the real needs of Canadians, especially with the rising cost of living.

He also said that the minority Parliament had become dysfunctional, and it was time for Canadians to decide their preferred course.

Political analysts echoed the view that the minority setup had outlived its usefulness. The Progressive Conservatives, led by Robert Stanfield, backed the call for an election. Confident from their strong showing in the 1972 federal vote, they were ready to go back to the electorate.

But the gamble did not pay off for the opposition.

On July 8, 1974, Canadians handed Pierre Trudeau and the Liberals a resounding victory, awarding them a majority government.

Despite losing his own seat, David Lewis stood by his decision to oppose the government and expressed hope that Trudeau would govern differently than he had during his previous majority term. The 1974 budget may not have been enacted, but it changed the course of Canadian politics, toppling one government and revitalising another.