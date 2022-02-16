Canada Announces To Ease Covid Health Measures For Travellers At Borders

Fully vaccinated people entering Canada will no longer have to take a pre-arrival PCR test.

Canadian officials announced Tuesday an easing of Covid-19 checks and rules for travelers arriving at its borders, including no longer requiring PCR tests.

"Today I'm announcing that we are easing our border measures," Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos told a news conference.

"These changes are possible not only because we have past the peak of Omicron, but because Canadians across the country are listening to the science and experts, following public health measures and taking steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities."

