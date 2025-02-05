Campus Attack "Worst Mass Shooting In Swedish History": Sweden PM

Sweden's prime minister said Tuesday a shooting at an education centre in the central city of Orebro, which left around 10 people dead including the suspected gunman, was the "worst mass shooting" in the country's history.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, saying a lot of "questions were still unanswered" as he urged people not to "speculate" about the motive.

