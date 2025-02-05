Advertisement

Campus Attack "Worst Mass Shooting In Swedish History": Sweden PM

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, saying a lot of "questions were still unanswered" as he urged people not to "speculate" about the motive.

Stockholm:

Sweden's prime minister said Tuesday a shooting at an education centre in the central city of Orebro, which left around 10 people dead including the suspected gunman, was the "worst mass shooting" in the country's history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

