California Deploys Goats To Fight Wildfires. This Is Why They Are Useful

Goats are proving to be useful in controlling the spread of wildfires.

Authorities in California have found a unique way to stop wildfires. They are deploying goats to graze across the state and create a buffer for potential wildfires, according to the BBC. Armed with their appetites, a herd of goats can clear about an acre of brush in a day, thus removing the fuel a wildfire needs to spread. These animals are playing an important role for California that has been at the epicentre of battling wildfires. They have become more frequent, more destructive, and larger, since 1980.

"The reception is overwhelmingly positive wherever we go. It's a win-win scenario as far as I can tell," goat herder Michael Choi told the BBC.

He runs a family business that leases goats to city agencies, like the fire department, schools and other clients. They have 700 goats, but recently had to expand their herd to keep up with the demand.

"I think as people get more aware of the idea, and environmental impact, they become more conscious about which methods they want to use for clearing weeds and protecting the landscape from fires. So, there's definitely a bigger demand, and it's a growing trend," said Mr Choi.

A CBC News report said that goats are proving to be ideal for California since they don't mind the heat, and don't need anything more than water.

These goats can also graze at any landscape, from grassy flat lands to steep slopes. The outlet also spoke to Mr Choi who said a well-trained guard dog can keep the predators away.

"They eat it pretty much as well as a fire department would require, down to like three inches of brush on the ground. And I mean, in the process, they also treat soil with their fertilizer and their hooves, and get it all nice and ready for the next rain," he told CBC News.

The BBC said that California faced an "unprecedented" wildfire season in 2021. Last year, the season was "mild" and August this year was cooler and wetter that average. Still, more than a quarter of a million acres have burned, and four people have died.