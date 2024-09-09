Cafes In UK Are Asking Remote Workers To Stop 'Hogging' Tables

The policies have garnered mixed reactions from patrons

To address the impact of remote workers on business operations, two UK coffee shops have implemented policies limiting laptop use during peak hours. The Collective in Caversham and Milk and Bean in Newbury have introduced these restrictions to increase table turnover and enhance the overall customer experience.

Manager Alex Middleton told the BBC that the policy was about finding a "balance", where it "doesn't compromise us losing money".

Milk and Bean owner Chris Chaplin told the BBC, "Having [people using] laptops isn't really ideal - it does mean a lower turnover and quite a low spend compared to people that aren't on laptops.

"It also brings the vibe of the place down with people on laptops.

"On one hand, we rely on them for revenue, but on the other hand, they've got to be reasonable and have some self-awareness."

Mr Middleton echoed the sentiments: "We are a small independent business, so we need to keep those tables busy and turned around - we can't have people hogging the table and we don't want to disrespect people that come in with laptops either."

He said that people coming in with laptops often had "quite a low spend", but would sit at tables for "quite a long time".

While remote workers contribute to revenue, their extended stays and lower spending can negatively affect a coffee shop's profitability. By implementing these measures, the establishments aim to strike a balance between accommodating customers and ensuring the sustainability of their businesses.

The policies have garnered mixed reactions from patrons, with some expressing support and others expressing concerns. Despite the potential for negative feedback, the coffee shop owners believe that the restrictions are necessary to optimize operations and provide a more equitable environment for all customers.



