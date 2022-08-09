Burst Water Pipe Causes Flood In North London: 'It Came In Like Tsunami'

Picture shows the roads have been submerged in water.

Parts of Islington in North London were left under four feet of water after the main pipe supplying water to the area got damaged on Monday morning. Locals called emergency services and the 10 fire engines that reached the spot rescued four people, according to Independent. At least 70 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation to search for survivors in the area where 50 properties were destroyed.

The flood also forced several road closures and created two sinkholes, according to a BBC report. The water level receded when the main water supply was shut, the outlet further said.

Tweets posted by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) on Monday showed how bad the situation was in Islington. The department kept on posting all the updates on Twitter.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are currently dealing with flooding on Hornsey Road in #Islington. A 36-inch water main has burst causing flooding up to a depth of around 4 feet. There are multiple road closures - please avoid the area https://t.co/IvrVH5UMwKhttps://t.co/BVXYI9dt0d — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 8, 2022

In a release, the LFB said its 999 Control Officers received more than 25 calls in response to the incident.

Station Commander Matt Brown, who was at the site said, "Flood water affected Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre. Firefighters used flood barriers to divert water and assisted two adults and two children to safety. There were no reports of any injuries," he added.

Craig, who lives in Islington, told Sky News that water entered his house. "My alarm went off at 9am and I put my toes out the bed and it was wet. It was frantic - I went around trying to save everything in the house, documents, passports, chucking everything on the bed. When I opened the door it came in like a tsunami. It came right to my knees. I went into panic mode."

The LFB said that it first received the call at 7am, and the situation was resolved by noon. Firefighters from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington, and other nearby stations responded to the call.