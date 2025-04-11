British Troops Could Be Deployed In Ukraine For 5 Years: Report

Britain is considering deploying troops to Ukraine for five years under plans being discussed by allies, The Telegraph reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Under the plan, one of a number of options on the table, a European-led force would be dispatched to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from breaching any settlement and to offer Kyiv's men some much-needed respite, the report added.

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in March.

