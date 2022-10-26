British Radio Presenter Tim Gough Dies On Air During His Breakfast Show

Tim Gough began his broadcasting career in 1986.

British radio host Tim Gough died while on air during his morning breakfast show. According to a release from GenX Radio Suffolk, Mr Gough suffered a heart attack at 7:50am on Monday while presenting his popular show. The radio station further said that Mr Gough was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show. The 55-year-old spent much of his life in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career in 1986, according to the BBC.

"The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, brother, sister, and son," GenX Radio Suffolk further said in the statement.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said: "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news."

The BBC spoke to one of Mr Gough's former colleagues Stephen Foster who said he was a Norwich City (an English professional football club) fan so the rivalry and humour was fierce.

"I'm so sad to hear of his sudden death which has robbed Suffolk of one of its nicest guys," said Mr Foster.

Talking about Mr Gough's early life, The Guardian said grew up in a village close to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. As his broadcasting career bloomed, Mr Gough got a chance to present the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, as well as appear on Smooth Radio and various other stations in the east Midlands.