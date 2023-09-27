British Crocodile Expert Raped Dozens of Dogs, Filmed Act In 'Torture Room'

Adam Britton was arrested in 2022. (File)

A British crocodile expert has admitted to raping and killing dogs, filming his acts of bestiality and posting them online, reported BBC. Adam Britton, a leading zoologist who has worked with BBC and National Geographic, told an Australian court that he tortured dozens of dogs until they died. All of these on camera.

Britton, who also confessed to accessing child abuse material online among 60 charges, is yet to be sentenced.

At the Northern Territory Supreme Court, the judge hearing the case warned people to leave the courtroom since the details of his crimes were too graphic and could cause "nervous shock", said local media.

The prosecutors said Britton had "sadistic sexual interest" in animals since 2014 and exploited his own pets as well as dogs given up by other owners.

Britton used to look for people giving away their pets due to travel or work commitments, and try to get the custody of the animals, the prosecutors told the court. He would use "false narratives" or send old photos to the previous owners reaching out for an update on their old pets, they said.

He had equipped a shipping container with recording tools where he abused the animals, the court was told. He referred to it as the "torture room".

Britton, who has a PhD in zoology and holds academic position at Charles Darwin University, was arrested in 2022 after the Northern Territory police came across one such video. He will be sentenced in December.

39 of the 42 dogs he abused in 18 months before his arrest had died, the report said.