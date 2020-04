The job cut is part of restructuring forced by the global coronavirus pandemic

British Airways is to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, parent IAG said Tuesday.

IAG, which also notably holds Iberia and Vueling, said in a statement it was taking the decision on the basis that it believed it would be some years before air traffic volumes would return to normal.

