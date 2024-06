Princess Anne, Sister Of King Charles III, In Hospital With Minor Injuries

Britain's Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, is in hospital after sustaining minor injuries and concussion after an incident in Bristol, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The Princess Royal, 73, sustained the injuries at the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening and remains in Bristol's Southmead Hospital as a “precautionary measure”. It is believed there were horses on the estate and the senior royal is likely to have sustained minor head wounds in an incident involving one of the horses.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the palace statement said.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

The palace stressed that Princess Anne, one of the senior-most working royals as the monarch's sister, is “recovering well” and is in a comfortable condition.

“On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” it said, which implies a trip to Canada scheduled for the end of this week is now off.

The Princess will also be unable to attend tomorrow's state banquet organised by her brother in honour of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who will be visiting the UK this week alongside his wife, the Empress Masako.

Princess Anne was accompanied by husband Sir Tim Laurence, daughter Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips on the estate at the time. Laurence is said to have accompanied his wife to the hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)