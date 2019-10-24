Britain PM Boris Johnson Says He Wants Early Election On December 12

He said if MPs really wanted more time to study his deal, "they can have it, but they have to agree on a general election on December 12", Johnson said in televised remarks.

World | | Updated: October 24, 2019 21:54 IST
As the clock ticks down to October 31 deadline for Britain's departure, Brexit is hanging in the balance.


London: 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would give parliament more time to scrutinise his Brexit plan if it agrees to hold a snap general election on December 12.

