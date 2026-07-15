'Death Row Can Be Revised': Bangladesh 'Welcomes' Sheikh Hasina's Return Plan

Bangladesh has "welcomed" its deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plans to return to Dhaka, saying she must face justice as a death penalty convict. Hasina, 78, has been living in India after fleeing Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

Last week, sources close to Hasina said she was preparing to voluntarily return to Dhaka by the end of this year to revive her Awami League party.

What Bangladesh Said

Reacting to the development, Zahed Ur Rahman, an advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rehman, challenged Hasina to bring the best lawyers in the world to Dhaka to defend herself against the alleged "crimes against humanity" charged over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

"We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," Rahman said at a media briefing, adding that the "people of the country want her death penalty to be upheld for the crimes she committed, and in that case her capital punishment will be executed as the people want to see that."

"Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Rehman said that the proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) (ICT-BD) would remain transparent and could be monitored by observers and broadcast through video coverage. He said it is also possible the court can revise the verdict against Hasina or acquit her.

"That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was not under any pressure over her planned return.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was toppled in a violent student-led street protest on August 5, 2024.

Rehman noted that there have been previous instances where the rulings of the ICT-BD, formed during the Awami League regime in 2010, were stayed or overturned.

Rahman said "procedural issues will not debar her return" and Delhi can make arrangements after consulting Dhaka on the matter.

Hasina's Conviction

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November last year by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. She has dismissed the death penalty, criminal convictions, and charges against her as "politically motivated."

Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.

India's Reaction

India, on the other hand, reacted with caution to Hasina's plans and said there is no change in its approach on the issue.

"There is no change in our approach to the matter. Any extradition matter is a legal issue, and it will be dealt with accordingly," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India-Bangladesh Ties

The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major downturn after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024.

The two sides initiated efforts to stabilise the relations after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, represented India at the inauguration of Tarique Rahman as the prime minister in Dhaka on February 17.